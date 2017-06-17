Russia eases to 2-0 Confederations Cup win over New Zealand

Host nation Russia beat a poor New Zealand team 2-0 on Saturday to open the Confederations Cup with a win that was all but demanded by Vladimir Putin.



Russia's president was in the $750 million new stadium in his native St. Petersburg to see forward Fyodor Smolov's 69th minute goal add to an own goal by New Zealand defender Michael Boxall in the 31st.



Russia deserved its first-half lead after twice having shots stopped on the line in the opening 10 minutes.



Russia's fast start contrasted with New Zealand seeming unsettled early in a game that began after an unusual pre-match ceremony.

...