Portugal held by Mexico at Confed Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo brushed off speculation about his Real Madrid future, although Portugal conceded a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Mexico at the Confederations Cup Sunday. Ronaldo teed up Ricardo Quaresma to fire Portugal ahead in the first half in Kazan, but the goal was canceled out before the break by Mexico striker Javier Hernandez's bullet header. Cedric Soares restored Portugal's lead on 86 minutes, but Hector Moreno's stoppage-time header salvaged a point for Mexico in their Group A opener.



Ronaldo's superb volley looked to have helped Portugal take the lead, but the video assistant referee came to Mexico's rescue after Nani had put the ball in the net.



However, Portugal, and Ronaldo, were not to be denied.

