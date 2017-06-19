Video referee in focus as late strikes see Chile past Cameroon

Arturo Vidal's late header helped Chile to a 2-0 win over Cameroon in their Confederations Cup Group B opener in Moscow Sunday, as the video assistant referee played a prominent role. Chile dominated an entertaining, but goalless, first half as Eduardo Vargas saw his strike ruled out by the video assistant.



The best chance of the opening 45 minutes fell to Vargas after he was played through by Vidal's pass, but he blazed over.



The 27-year-old clipped the ball home, but over a minute after the ball had hit the net, the video assistant adjudged the Tigres forward to have been marginally offside.

...