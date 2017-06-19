Green Germany expect tough Confederations Cup start

World champions Germany will pit an inexperienced lineup against Australia in their Confederations Cup opening game Monday with striker Timo Werner anticipating a robust challenge from the Socceroos. With an average age of just 24 years, four months, and a combined total of 179 international appearances, Germany have the most youthful squad of the eight Confed Cup teams.



Only three of the squad – Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, Matthias Ginter and Julian Draxler – lifted the World Cup in Brazil three years ago, but none of the trio played in the Rio de Janeiro final.



With the likes of Thomas Mueller, Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng all left at home, Joshua Kimmich is the only Bayern Munich star in the Germany squad.

