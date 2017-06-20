Perez mum on rumors Ronaldo wants to leave Real

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has avoided commenting on speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Spain.



The 70-year-old Perez, who ran unopposed, was re-elected for a fifth four-year mandate at the Spanish powerhouse.



The frenzy of speculation began soon after Ronaldo was accused last week of a 14.7 million euro ($16.8 million) tax evasion through offshore companies.



Among the clubs reported to be interested in Ronaldo is former team Man United for a fee which could hit 200 million euros, with a possible get-out clause of 1 billion euros.



Under Perez, Real Madrid have won three Champions League titles in four seasons.

