Ousted FIFA ethics heads were investigating Infantino

FIFA's ethics team had been investigating the role played by the organization's president, Gianni Infantino, in the Confederation of African football's presidential elections before being removed from office, sources said Monday. Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely, who was chairman of the ethics committee's investigatory chamber, had opened an investigation into suggestions Infantino might have sought to influence the election of Madagascar's Ahmad Ahmad as president of CAF in March.



British newspaper The Guardian reported Sunday that Infantino was being investigated for claims he had promised, along with FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura, to accelerate payments of development money to national football associations if the presidents voted for Ahmad.



The same source indicated that Infantino wanted rid of previous CAF chief Issa Hayatou, who had not backed the Swiss-Italian when he stood for the FIFA presidency in February 2016 .

