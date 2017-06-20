Youthful Germany squeeze past Australia in Sochi

Goals by Lars Stindl and Leon Goretzka, either side of a penalty by Julian Draxler, saw Germany home to leave them second in Group B behind Chile, who they face in Kazan Thursday.



Those who did turn out saw Germany waste no time in taking the lead with just five minutes gone.



After Goretzka went close, winger Julian Brandt cut the ball back for Stindl, who slotted home his first goal for his country on only his third international appearance.



When Queens Park Rangers midfielder Massimo Luongo scythed down Goretzka in the area three minutes later, Germany captain Draxler drilled home the resulting penalty to make it 2-1 at the break.



Australia made it 3-2 when Juric tapped home from close range after Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno failed to hold a deflected Rogic shot on 56 minutes.

...