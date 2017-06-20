Oscar sparks mass brawl in Chinese league

Brazilian international Oscar triggered a mass brawl in the Chinese Super League as players and staff from his Shanghai SIPG side and opponents Guangzhou R&F scrapped on the pitch. After the former Chelsea midfielder appeared twice to fire the ball deliberately at Guangzhou players, he was rushed by several opponents.



Oscar cost SIPG a whopping 60 million euros ($67 million) in the last transfer window, the biggest such deal in Asian football history.



He sparked the confrontation when he lashed the ball twice at R&F players.



Then players, coaching staff and substitutes poured off the benches and waded in as Oscar lay face down on the pitch.



R&F players were incensed that the goal was allowed to stand since Oscar appeared to have been offside before his assist.

