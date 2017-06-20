Ronaldo won't quit Real: club boss

Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at Spanish giants Real Madrid and no offer has been received to tempt him away, club president Florentino Perez insisted Tuesday.



However, Perez said that he had not spoken to Ronaldo, who is on duty for Portugal at the Confederations Cup in Russia, which ends on July 2 .



Even so, Perez said he was convinced Ronaldo would stay and affirmed that his Real contract was protected by a one billion euro release clause.



Perez, a 70-year-old construction magnate, was elected unopposed Monday for a third term in charge of Europe's most successful club.



His first big challenge is keeping Ronaldo at the club he joined in 2009 from Manchester United for a record 94 million euros ($105.3 million).

...