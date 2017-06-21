Prosecutors accuse Mourinho of $3.7 million tax fraud

The Portuguese manager owes Spanish tax authorities 3.3 million euros ($3.7 million), a Madrid prosecutor said in a statement, adding it had presented a claim to a local court.



Mourinho left Real Madrid in 2013 to manage English club Chelsea for a second spell before signing with United in 2016 .



Known as "the Special One," Mourinho, 54, is one of the most prominent and successful coaches in football today.



Real Madrid was not immediately available for comment on the allegations against Mourinho or Ronaldo's hearing.

