Hosts Russia tackle embattled Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Confederation Cup hosts and Group A leaders Russia Wednesday with the tax storm scandal clouding Ronaldo's Real Madrid future.



Having opened their Confed Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over New Zealand, Russia face a step up against Euro 2016 winners Portugal and their troubled superstar captain.



Despite the off-field disruption, Ronaldo picked up the man-of-the-match award in Portugal's opening 2-2 draw with Mexico Sunday.



Russia know the key to derailing Portugal is ensuring Ronaldo has a quiet match at Moscow's Spartak Stadium.



The Soviet Union beat Portugal 5-0 in a European championships qualifying match in the Russian capital in 1983 .

