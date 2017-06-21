Leipzig, Salzburg cleared for Champions League

Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig and Austrian champions Salzburg can both play in the Champions League next season after UEFA said it was satisfied that energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull does not have a controlling influence in both clubs.



Salzburg will enter the Champions League in the second qualifying round after winning the Austrian league last season.



Fans, however, were angered when the team's traditional violet strip was changed to red and white and a group of them set up a new club, named Austria Salzburg, which began in the seventh tier of the league.

...