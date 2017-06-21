New Zealand coach Anthony Hudson says the All Whites must be brave against Mexico, knowing defeat Wednesday will effectively end their Confederations Cup hopes.



In contrast, underdogs New Zealand must break their goal drought to have a chance against Mexico.



New Zealand lost 2-1 to Mexico in a friendly last October and Hudson, 36, expects a spirited showing from his side.



Hernandez's diving header against Portugal leaves "Chicharito," Mexico's all-time top scorer, just two short of the 50-goals tally.



Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio is expected to rotate his team, which could see captain Rafa Marquez, 38, make his first Confed Cup start.



Marquez is the only player at Russia 2017 to have previously lifted the Confederations Cup when hosts Mexico beat Brazil 4-3 in the 1999 final.

...