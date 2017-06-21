Ronaldo strikes as Portugal down Russia at Confederations Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo said Portugal were worthy winners after scoring his first goal of the Confederations Cup to steer his country to a 1-0 victory over hosts Russia on Wednesday.



Raphael Guerreiro's towering cross from the left flank hung in the air and found Ronaldo, who rose at the far post to head back across Igor Akinfeev.



Ronaldo's goal was the highlight of the first period, although he forced Akinfeev into a save from point-blank range with a shot midway through the half.



Soon after the break, Akinfeev kept Russia in the game with a one-handed reflex save from four metres out to deny Andre Silva's bullet header.

...