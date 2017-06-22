Peralta seals Mexico’s comeback win over Kiwis

Striker Oribe Peralta hit Mexico's winner in their 2-1 comeback victory over New Zealand Wednesday to leave them on the verge of the Confederations Cup semifinals. After Leeds United striker Chris Wood gave the All Whites a shock first-half lead, second-half goals by Benfica's Raul Jimenez and Peralta sealed the win.



With star striker Javier Hernandez on the bench, Mexico's three-man attack of Peralta, Jimenez and Juergen Damm struggled to make an impact early on.



Peralta hit the winner in the 72nd minute when Aquino pulled the ball back for the 33-year-old to find the net.

...