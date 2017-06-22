Heavyweights Germany, Chile clash at Confed Cup

Germany and Chile clash for control of Group B at the Confederations Cup Thursday with die Mannschaft's head coach Joachim Loew talking up the South American champions.



Both teams have three points with Chile ahead on goal difference after their 2-0 win over Cameroon and Germany's 3-2 victory against Australia. Loew, having rested all of his World Cup-winning stars, will match his young guns against an experienced Chile team that won both the 2015 and 2016 Copa America titles.



Loew changed his goalkeeper in each of his last three games and Germany's shot-stopper Bernd Leno could lose his place having leaked two goals against Australia.



Having conceded early goals against both Brazil, in last week's 4-0 friendly defeat, and Germany, Australia coach Ange Postecoglou will want to tighten his defense.

