FIFA clears Man Utd, targets Juve over Pogba deal

FIFA have cleared Manchester United but opened disciplinary proceedings against Juventus over Paul Pogba's world record transfer, football's governing body announced Wednesday.



In a statement FIFA confirmed that while United were in the clear of any wrongdoing, they were taking action against Juventus.



Pogba, 24, started his career with United but made just three appearances in the Premier League before heading to Italy, after a falling out with then manager Alex Ferguson.



He flourished in Serie A, winning four league titles with Juventus between 2012 and 2016 .



Pogba appeared in the 2015 Champions League final, which Juventus lost 3-1 to Barcelona.

...