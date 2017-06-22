Oscar gets eight-game ban over China brawl

Brazilian international Oscar was banned for eight games on Thursday for triggering a spectacular mass brawl in the Chinese Super League between his Shanghai SIPG side and Guangzhou R&F.



The Chinese Football Association issued lengthy bans to four players, including the 25-year-old Oscar, and fined him 40,000 yuan ($6,000).



Oscar, who was not booked at the time of the scrap, is one of the most high-profile players in the Chinese Super League (CSL) after he joined SIPG for an Asian-record 60 million euros this season.



One of them, Shanghai's Fu Huan, was banned for six CSL games, and red-carded Guangzhou R&F player Li Tixiang got five games.

...