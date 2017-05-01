Asia Olympic chief quits FIFA role over bribery scandal

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the FIFA Council member who also runs the Olympic Council of Asia, said Sunday he was resigning all his posts in football after being drawn into the latest bribery scandal to hit the game's governing body.



The Kuwaiti issued a statement Saturday "strongly" denying any wrongdoing. His comments came after U.S. Court documents made reference to a Kuwaiti OCA official as being involved in the bribery case of FIFA's audit and compliance committee member, Richard Lai.



The AFC will elect four members, one a woman, to the FIFA Council at a congress in Bahrain in May.



Sheikh Ahmad served on FIFA's Reform Committee as well as the FIFA Council but he is primarily known as a key powerbroker in the Olympic movement.



As well as heading the OCA, he is president of the Association of National Olympic Committees and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

