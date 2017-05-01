Red-hot Nadal wins ‘dream’ tenth Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal hailed a "dream start" to his clay court season after romping to his tenth Barcelona Open Sunday, sweeping aside Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 .



Nadal won in Barcelona between 2005-2009, 2011-13 and now in the last two years.



The second set was a procession as Thiem's frustration at his inability to break through Nadal's defenses saw him consistently fire long.



Thiem held off three break points in his opening service game, but was powerless to stop Nadal thereafter as he won the last five games to seal victory in just over 90 minutes on court.

...