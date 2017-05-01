Sunderland recounts hard route to Dakar Rally podium

It comes as a relief to finally win after years of work and sacrifice, 2017 Dakar Rally winner Sam Sunderland told The Daily Star in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the recent KTM motorcycle launch at Beirut's O1NE.



The riders spent six days of the event at altitudes above 3,000 meters.



While training for the event in 2013, Sunderland broke both his wrists, and two years later suffered from a broken femur, not to mention a series of mechanical failures.



But in between those injuries, he still managed to win a stage of the race, the first Briton rider to do so since John Deacon in 1998 .



Looking back at his difficult journey, Sunderland said it made victory sweeter.



Sunderland isn't resting on his laurels, and shared his plans for the immediate future.

...