Spurs keep pressure on Chelsea

Chelsea took a significant step toward the Premier League title Sunday with victory at Everton, but Tottenham ensured that the champagne will stay on ice for a bit longer with an impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal.



Second-half goals by Dele Alli and Harry Kane, from the penalty spot, sealed the three points and ensured that Spurs will finish above their North London rivals Arsenal for the first time in 22 years.



Arsenal's defeat in the last North London derby at White Hart Lane leaves manager Arsene Wenger's proud record of qualifying for the Champions League in real trouble.



They are sixth, five points behind United and six behind City in fourth, although the Londoners have a game in hand on both.

...