Tops and flops of Bayern Munich’s fifth straight title

Bayern Munich won a fifth-straight German league title Saturday with a 6-0 win at Wolfsburg. Bayern are German champions for the 27th time, but are still smarting from their German Cup semifinal defeat and Champions League quarterfinal exit inside eight days.



Robert Lewandowski The Polish hot-shot's performances have lived up to his salary, estimated to be 15 million euros ($16.3 million). His two goals in the Wolfsburg rout means he has netted 28 times in the league this season, one ahead of Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the race to be the Bundesliga's top-scorer.



Renato Sanches, 19, arrived in Munich after winning Euro 2016 with Portugal, but failed to impose himself. He has started just five league games this season, and, was awful in Bayern's 1-0 defeat at Hoffenheim earlier this month.

