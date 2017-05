West Ham, who are 15th in the league, have kept three clean sheets in their last four league games and extended their unbeaten run to four games. They are seven points clear of the relegation zone after Saturday's goalless draw against Stoke City.



With three games left, Bilic said that West Ham had to win to ease relegation fears.



Striker Andy Carroll could return against Tottenham after an injury disrupted season where he made just 22 appearances for the club, scoring seven times.

...