Atletico's injuries could give Real Madrid an edge in semis

Atletico Madrid might not be able to rely on its mighty defense when it makes another run for the Champions League title.



The team has the best record in the Spanish league, with only 25 goals conceded in 35 games.



Atletico's defense struggled early this season when Simeone tried different formations in an attempt to make the team more attack-minded, but the changes led to more goals being conceded and a loss of valuable points early on in the Spanish league.



Atletico is virtually out of the title race in the Spanish league.



Atletico also lost the final in 1974, to Bayern Munich.

