Man United willing to play juniors in last league game, says Mourinho

Fifth-placed United are a point and a place behind Manchester City and their qualification for next season's Champions League through a top-four finish depends on either City or third-placed Liverpool slipping up in their remaining games.



With four league matches left, United are yet to play second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and sixth-placed Arsenal but can also book a Champions League spot by winning the Europa League.



Midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini will return to action against Celta.

...