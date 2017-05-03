Ronaldo hat-trick leaves Real on verge of final

Cristiano Ronaldo proved Atletico Madrid's Champions League dream destroyer once more with a hat-trick as Real Madrid took a commanding 3-0 semifinal, first leg lead Tuesday.



Ronaldo then smashed home from just inside the area and turned home Lucas Vazquez's cross in the final 20 minutes as Real continued their domination of Atletico having eliminated them in the Champions League for the past three seasons.



There was no let off three minutes later, though, as Atletico failed to clear a corner and Casemiro's bouncing cross looped up for Ronaldo to power home a header.



Ronaldo completed his second hat-trick against Atletico this season four minutes from time when Lucas Vazquez's cutback picked out the four-time World Player of the Year to slot home from close range.

