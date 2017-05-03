Yes he Can! Versatile midfielder proves Liverpool doubters wrong

Previous manager Brendan Rodgers played him as a makeshift right-back and center-back in a three-man defense, with varying success, while Juergen Klopp has shifted him about in midfield as injuries to Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana kept Can moving around the team as well as the pitch.



The 23-year-old favors a holding midfield role normally occupied by Henderson, but the German international has faced criticism this season from Liverpool fans unimpressed by his attempts to deputize when the England midfielder was injured.



Can has managed eight goals during 126 Liverpool appearances, but five of those have come this season.



Former Liverpool striker and radio pundit Stan Collymore immediately posted on twitter his belief that Can has found a position to call his own.

...