From has-been to Monaco hero, Falcao savors career revival

Dismissed as a crocked has-been after a disastrous spell in England, Radamel Falcao will savor the Champions League anthem more than most before Monaco and Juventus face off in Wednesday's semifinal first leg.



This time a year ago Falcao was considered a busted flush after two seasons on loan in the Premier League, with Manchester United and then Chelsea, yielded just five goals.



That has allowed Falcao to bury the memory of a difficult first season in Monaco, cut short by a serious knee injury that saw him miss the World Cup in Brazil.



It was the start of all his problems, and when Monaco faced Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2015, Falcao was warming the bench at Old Trafford.



Falcao has just a year left on his Monaco contract but for now he is only focused on a glorious end to this season.

...