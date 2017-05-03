Free-scoring Monaco face Juventus wall

Monaco have scored plenty of goals this season and boast one of European football's most exciting newcomers in striker Kylian Mbappe, but that might not be enough to break down the defensive wall of Juventus in the Champions League semifinals.



It takes more than that, however, to impress Juventus, the tightest defense in Europe's top club competition with just two goals conceded in this campaign.



The sides have faced each other twice before on the Champions League stage with Juventus winning both ties, in the 1998 semifinals and the 2015 quarters.



Juventus have never been eliminated by a French team in 11 previous meetings in European club competitions.

...