Middlesbrough players back Agnew in fight for survival: De Roon

Middlesbrough players let down their former manager Aitor Karanka but must now focus on delivering results under interim boss Steve Agnew to secure their Premier League status, midfielder Marten de Roon has said.



Relegation candidates Middlesbrough sacked Karanka in March after a dismal run which included four victories in 27 league games, scoring just 19 goals in the process.



Under Karanka's then deputy Agnew, 19th-placed Middlesbrough ended their 16-match winless run against Sunderland last week before holding on to a 2-2 draw at Manchester City Sunday.

