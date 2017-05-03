Talent-packed squad as key to Real success as Ronaldo: Ramos

Barring a remarkable turnaround in next Wednesday's semi-final second leg at the Vicente Calderon, Real will reach a third Champions League final in four years, while they are on course to win a first domestic league title since 2012 .



Atletico also had injury problems going into the game and were missing both of their right backs in Juanfran and Sime Vrsaljko as well as Jose Gimenez.



Yet Simeone's side looked flustered, while there was a remarkable freshness to Madrid, which Ramos said was down to Zinedine Zidane's rotation policy.



The Frenchman, who is on track to become the first coach to successfully defend the European Cup since AC Milan's Arrigo Sacchi in 1990, has carefully managed his squad throughout the season.

