Juventus close on final as Higuain hurts Monaco

Gonzalo Higuain scored both goals as an imperious Juventus beat Monaco 2-0 in their Champions League semifinal first leg Wednesday to take a huge step toward next month's final in Cardiff.



Both of Higuain's goals came from Dani Alves assists, with the Argentine hitman rounding off a breathtaking team move to open the scoring just before the half-hour mark and converting the second from close range after the break.



Monaco did grow into the game after a slow start and teen sensation Kylian Mbappe was first to test Gianluigi Buffon with a header from Nabil Dirar's ball that the veteran goalkeeper held easily.



When Tiemoue Bakayoko was hustled off the ball by Dybala, Juventus seized their chance.

