Traore brace puts Ajax on course for Europa final

Danish teenager Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes also netted for Ajax while Mathieu Valbuena replied for the French visitors who could easily have scored three or four goals themselves.



The game turned completely after Ajax went ahead against the run of play in the 25th minute, Traore getting a glancing header to Hakim Ziyech's inswinging free kick to guide the ball past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.



The Burkinabe forward, on loan from Chelsea, also set up Ajax's second nine minutes later when he headed a poor Lopes clearance into the path of Dolberg, who drilled a low shot past the Portuguese keeper.



Ajax extended their lead four minutes after the restart when Ziyech played the ball through to Younes, who beat Lopes with a deflected shot.



Traore restored Ajax's three-goal lead, firing in from close range after Ziyech's third assist of the game.

