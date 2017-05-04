Hard work the key to ‘human’ Ronaldo’s record feats

Cristiano Ronaldo is human after all, or so he claims, despite sealing another "special" Champions League night with a hat-trick to put Real Madrid on the verge of the final once more.



Ronaldo's treble sealed a commanding 3-0 semifinal, first leg lead over Atletico Madrid and extended his advantage as the top scorer of all-time between the two sides with 21 in Madrid derbies.



Ronaldo's second hat-trick of the season against Atletico took his tally to a stunning eight Champions League goals in his last three outings having hit five as Real saw off Bayern Munich 6-3 in the quarterfinals.



Ronaldo has now scored three more Champions League goals than Atletico have in their history with 103 .



It is more likely being Atletico will mean missing out to Real once more.

