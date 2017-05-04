Bilic shelves talk of his future to focus on Spurs

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic brushed aside speculation about his future Thursday, insisting he is focused only Friday's Premier League clash with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are second in the table.



Off-field issues and the loss of playmaker Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille in January have compounded West Ham's woes since leaving Upton Park for the London Stadium, but Bilic said his players were fired up by the prospect of facing Spurs.



In a rare departure for a West Ham manager, Bilic conceded that Spurs were currently the most in-form team in the league and would be top of the table but for the injuries to striker Harry Kane.

