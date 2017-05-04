Lionel Messi appeals 4-match World Cup ban at FIFA

Lionel Messi's appeal against a four-match ban in World Cup qualifying for insulting a referee's assistant was being heard by FIFA Thursday.



Messi already served one match of the ban that was imposed when the FIFA disciplinary committee gave its ruling hours before Argentina's 2-0 loss in Bolivia in March.



FIFA was able to ban Messi after match officials did not report the Argentina captain for verbally abusing a linesman late in a 1-0 win over Chile on March 23 .



A 2014 World Cup case ruling also offers hope for Messi and his lawyers.

