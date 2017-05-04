Don't say I don't care, says Arsenal's Ozil

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has defended himself against criticism of his attitude and says his nonchalant body language can be misleading.



Ozil, 28, has been a peripheral figure as Arsenal's season has hit the skids, with Arsene Wenger's side slipping from the top four and being thrashed 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.



Wenger defended Ozil Thursday after it emerged the former Real Madrid star had kicked a door in anger after being selected for a drugs test following the defeat at Spurs.



Wenger's future is also up in the air, but Ozil says his future is not tied to that of his manager.



Ozil also revealed he had received a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League.

