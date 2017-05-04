Arsenal in last-chance saloon as Wenger and Mourinho renew rivalry

Arsenal will need to be at their best even if Manchester United field a weakened team on their Premier League visit on Sunday, manager Arsene Wenger said.



Both sides need a win to stay in the hunt for Champions League qualification, with Arsenal at risk of missing the top-four for the first time in two decades.



United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted he will prioritize the Europa League as he seeks a Champions League berth by winning Europe's second-tier competition, but Wenger does not believe that will give Arsenal the upper hand on Sunday.

...