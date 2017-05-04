Koeman committed to Everton but Kone will leave

Everton manager Ronald Koeman reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League club on Thursday, knocking down speculation of a move to his former club Barcelona.



This year marks the 25th anniversary of Barcelona's first European Cup triumph at Wembley Stadium, when Koeman scored the extra-time winner against Italy's Sampdoria.



Barcelona's current coach Luis Enrique is leaving the Spanish champions at the end of the season and Spanish media have linked Koeman with a return to the Nou Camp.



Everton sit seventh in the Premier League and Koeman said new players would be brought to help challenge next season for a Champions League place.

