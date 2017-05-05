Tottenham keeping title race interesting: Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino said it would be great for the Premier League if his side can keep the title race alive with a victory at West Ham United Friday.



Chelsea, who were 10 points ahead a few weeks ago, do not play until Monday, when they host relegation-threatened Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge.



The only fly in the ointment for Tottenham are rumors linking right-back Kyle Walker with a big-money summer move. Media reports say Walker, an integral part of the meanest defense in the top flight, wants to leave after being left out in some recent games, notably the FA Cup semifinal defeat by Chelsea and Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal, which Tottenham won 2-0 .

...