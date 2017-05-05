No fluffed lines this time as Higuain rises to occasion

Gonzalo Higuain rose to the big occasion with his two goals against AS Monaco Wednesday – something critics say the Juventus forward has often failed to do.



He had not scored in his previous seven Champions League knockout ties before Wednesday, a run that included last month's quarterfinal against Barcelona in which he missed three presentable chances over the two legs.



Overall, his scoring record in the Champions League is 18 in 63 games – well below the ratio of 94 goals in his 138 Serie A appearances for Napoli and Juventus.



One of his most crucial misses came three seasons ago when he squandered a penalty against Lazio which could have taken Napoli into the Champions League.



Another frustrating night appeared to be on the cards Wednesday when he slipped in trying to reach a Paulo Dybala pass, but after that gave a typical performance of selfless running and ruthless finishing.



He then capped it with two goals, one with each foot, taking his overall tally for the season to 31 in all competitions.

...