Much-vaunted Monaco attack meets its match against Juventus

Monaco's much-vaunted attack finally met its match against a supremely efficient Juventus team in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal Wednesday.



While 2015 runners-up Juventus are odds-on to reach another final, Monaco look unlikely to reach only their second final after losing to Porto in 2004 .



Even when Monaco enjoyed some good spells of flowing football, Juventus never panicked.



Monaco's players have been used to playing on the front foot, scoring 12 goals in four games against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the two previous knockout rounds.



While Buffon made excellent saves to frustrate Mbappe and top scorer Radamel Falcao, at the other end Gonzalo Higuain showed them how to finish with both Juventus goals.



Juventus simply shut Silva down and he was largely ineffective.

...