Schmeichel wants Champions League football back at Leicester

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has enjoyed playing in the Champions League this season and does not think he will have to leave the club to repeat the experience.



Schmeichel thinks the club could again qualify for a place among the European elite in future years but at the moment is focused on finishing as high in the league as possible.



Schmeichel believes the players let down their former manager and that the turnaround that has seen the club pick up six victories in their last nine league games was just about an upturn in morale.

