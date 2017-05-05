Silva warns Hull not to take Sunderland lightly

Hull City must guard against complacency when they host already-relegated Sunderland in Saturday's Premier League clash at the KCOM Stadium, manager Marco Silva has said.



Hull, currently 17th in the league, have an opportunity to go five points clear of relegation zone this weekend when they play David Moyes' side who are set for Championship football next season.



Marco Silva has overseen a dramatic upturn in Hull's home form since he replaced Mike Phelan in January, with the East Yorkshire club going on a eight-game unbeaten run.

...