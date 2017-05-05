Moyes confirms he will stay on as Sunderland manager

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Stadium of Light - 29/4/17 Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic
Silva warns Hull not to take Sunderland lightly
Koeman committed to Everton but Kone will leave
Sunderland relegated, Vardy makes Leicester safe
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Silva warns Hull not to take Sunderland lightly
Koeman committed to Everton but Kone will leave
Sunderland relegated, Vardy makes Leicester safe
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE