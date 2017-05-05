Klopp relishing positive pressure ahead of Saints clash

The Merseyside club are third in the table, three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City and four in front of Manchester United, who both have a game in hand.



Liverpool host ninth-placed Southampton Sunday -- having lost three times and drawn once against them in their last four meetings in all competitions -- and Klopp is banking on home advantage to get past their tricky opponents.



Liverpool dodged a bullet last Monday by beating Watford 1-0, thanks to an Emre Can wonderful overhead strike, as their main top-four rivals all dropped points, but their recent 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace is still on Klopp's mind.

