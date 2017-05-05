Rampant Ronaldo has learned to accept rotation: Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted the need to rest during the season as the prolific Portuguese prepares to sit out a fourth consecutive league away game in missing Saturday's trip to Granada.



Ronaldo has missed eight of Real's 34 league games so far this season in contrast to last year when he participated in 36 of 38, only absent due to a hamstring injury he sustained late in the campaign.



Real face the already relegated Granada, who have lost their last five games, Saturday needing a win to stay level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona, although Zidane is expected to leave Ronaldo out of the squad.

