Mourinho to rest stars for Arsenal

By fielding a weakened team at the Emirates this weekend, though, Mourinho risks suffering a first ever league defeat against long-standing rival Arsene Wenger.



Arsenal manager Wenger has managed just one win over Mourinho, in the 2015 Community Shield, during his time at Chelsea and United in 16 previous meetings.



During a long history of bad-tempered clashes, Mourinho has often goaded Wenger in the press.



Wenger said Thursday he was prepared to make peace with Mourinho.



But Mourinho claimed there was no need to bury the hatchet with Wenger and that the under-fire Arsenal boss should be happy he will make changes with the Gunners themselves still harboring ambitions of a top-four finish.

...