Messi ban lifted in major boost to Argentina World Cup hopes

Argentina's hopes of reaching next year's World Cup were given a huge boost Friday after FIFA overturned Lionel Messi's four-game ban for swearing at an assistant referee.



FIFA said there was not enough evidence to support the stiff punishment meted out in March to the 29-year-old Barcelona striker, who is central to Argentina's faltering bid to get to Russia 2018 .



Argentine football officials conceded that Messi's foul-mouthed tirade was wrong but argued that FIFA's sanction was disproportionate and politically motivated.



The AFA fired coach Edgardo Bauza following a damaging March defeat to Bolivia – Messi was absent because of the ban.

...